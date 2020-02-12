Graph Database Industry Outlook to 2027 - Business Users Demanding More Real-Time, Fast, and Integrated Data Solutions to Extract Various Insights from Massive Volumes of Data

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graph Database Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graph database market is expected to reach US$ 4,603.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.



The surge in demand for connected devices across the world has considerably increased the volume of data generated per year. In addition, an increase in the penetration of social media and the internet has also contributed significantly to the volume of data generated per year. This, in turn, has turned the data analytics into a more complex and time-consuming task. In the wake of the same, business users are demanding more real-time, fast, and integrated data solutions to extract various insights.



The global graph database market is bifurcated on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, and industry verticals. Large enterprises dominated the global graph database market in the year 2018, as larger enterprises generate a large volume of data every year, they require periodic analysis of the data generated. For instance, Amazon, Netflix, and LinkedIn are some of the large consumer-facing platforms that effectively use a graph database platform for storing consumer behavior and relationships.



However, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are predicted to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. SMEs are expected to exploit graph technology for getting a 360-degree view of the business. A graph database is majorly used for fraud detection, master data management, and for the analytical study of data on different platforms.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region is mainly attributed to the rapid growth of connected devices and solutions in the region. As per GSMA Intelligence', Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest connected devices market by 2020 with more than 11 billion connected devices across the region. In addition, the region also seeks enormous growth in the social media subscribers over the past few years that again accounts for one of the major reasons for the surge in the graph database solution.



Players in the market face high competition due to consistent upgrading in the existing graph technology. For instance, Bitnine Global Inc. had launched AgensGraph v2.0 in the year 2018 and announced to launch its upgraded version AgensGraph 2.1 in the year 2019.



Some of the major players profiled in the global graph database market report include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc., Neo Technology (Neo4j) Inc., Teradata Corp., Tiger Graph, OrientDB, Ontotext, TIBCO Software Inc., DataStax Inc., MarkLogic Corp., Cray Inc., Stardog, Memgraph, ArangoDB GmbH, and Bitnine Global Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Graph Database Market

2.2. Global Graph Database Market, by Component, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Graph Database Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Graph Database Market, by Deployment, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Graph Database Market, by Organization Sizes, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.6. Global Graph Database Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.7. Global Graph Database Market, by Industry Verticals, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.8. Global Graph Database Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Graph Database Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Graph Database Market, by Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Tools

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Professional Services

4.3.2. Managed Services



5. Global Graph Database Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Resource Description Framework

5.2. Property Graph



6. Global Graph Database Market, by Deployment, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. On-premises

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Graph Database Market, by Organization Sizes, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

7.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Graph Database Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Risk and Compliance Management

8.2. Customer Analytics

8.3. Fraud Detection

8.4. Recommendation Engines

8.5. Supply Chain Management

8.6. Others



9. Global Graph Database Market, by Industry Verticals, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Telecom & IT

9.2. BFSI

9.3. Retail & e-Commerce

9.4. Manufacturing

9.5. Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.6. Transportation & Logistics

9.7. Government & Public

9.8. Others



10. North America Graph Database Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Europe Graph Database Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Asia-Pacific Graph Database Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



13. Rest of the World Graph Database Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



14. Company Profiles

14.1. IBM Corp.

14.2. Microsoft Corp.

14.3. Oracle Corp.

14.4. Amazon Web Services Inc.

14.5. Neo Technology (Neo4j) Inc.

14.6. Teradata Corp.

14.7. Tiger Graph

14.8. OrientDB

14.9. Ontotext

14.10. TIBCO Software Inc.

14.11. DataStax Inc.

14.12. MarkLogic Corp.

14.13. Cray Inc.

14.14. Stardog

14.15. Memgraph

14.16. ArangoDB GmbH

14.17. Bitnine Global Inc.



