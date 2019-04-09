Graph Land and Accruent Partner to Serve Asset-Intensive Organizations in France

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of physical resource management solutions, announced today that French technology firm Graph Land is joining its growing global network of distribution and implementation partners. Graph Land is Accruent's 111th overall partner and its third in France. Graph Land expects to leverage the Accruent partnership to improve outcomes for its clients as well as fuel its growth.

Graph Land's most significant near-term opportunity is expected to be bringing Accruent's Meridian engineering information management solution to its industrial customers. With Meridian, Graph Land will help its clients improve handover and sharing of engineering information, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve data security.

According to CSO Online, 54% of companies surveyed experienced an industrial control system security incident in 2018. While data security is always critical, it is especially so in Graph Land's core markets: electricity, water utilities, natural gas, and telecommunications. Secure and accurate asset information is essential to improving operations, assuring safety, and reducing the cost of asset maintenance and repair within industrial facilities. Because Graph Land's clients include many public service companies, their ability to control or minimize expenses also has a direct impact on the cost of services to the community at large.

"This is the next step for us as an organization, and we are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Accruent. Our goal is to intelligently combine Accruent's software and services and its global industrial presence to benefit our customers," said Frédéric Payet-Taille, Graph Land CEO.

Graph Land has helped nearly 700 companies and government entities implement and utilize critical solutions such as GIS, CAD, and electronic document management. Based in Lyon and Paris, Graph Land's expertise in the utilities industry complements the capabilities of Accruent's other partners in France.

"To support our international expansion, we need a strong partner ecosystem. Therefore, we are truly excited to have another top-quality partner in France," added Hans de Groot, Senior Vice President Channels and Partnership, Accruent. "There is more than enough opportunity for each of our partners to concentrate on their key customer groups. The demand for asset lifecycle information management is growing across industries and we have the right partners in France to serve that growing demand."

Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Graph Land is a French information technology company based in Paris and Lyon, specializing in integrating business and engineering solutions for more than twenty years. Graph Land's areas of expertise include geographic information systems (GIS), electronic document management, and computer-aided design (CAD). Graph Land enhances the value of these offerings via its INTOP operational intelligence solution that increases productivity by targeting, analyzing and loading any data for reading, conversion and integration into any format.

