GraphAware Announces Hume Platform R&D Center

Led by Chief Scientist Alessandro Negro and CTO Christophe Willemsen , the Lecce R&D center is the main lab and development center for GraphAware's flagship software platform Hume- with a dedicated local and remote development team growing past 10 in the first half of 2019. The Hume platform is an NLP-focused graph-powered Insights Engine that leverages a Collaborative Knowledge Graph at its core, creating a digital twin of your business, surfacing insights simply unattainable in the past without graph and Hume.

Vince Bridgeman, Redhorse VP and a Hume Platform customer said:

"GraphAware has assembled a truly unique team of thought leaders and experts with a 'unicorn' combination of Graph & related Data Science skillsets, at a time when demand is exploding. And with the release of the Hume Platform, our partnership has deepened to even replace IBM Watson with the leading edge Hume platform."

GraphAware's latest venture is funded by Graph Aware Ltd. GraphAware's talent pool includes numerous PhDs, authors and recognized experts in Neo4j, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Elasticsearch, and more.

This timely move comes on the heels of Gartner identifying Graph as #5 on the top 10 Data and Analytics technology trends for 2019 , and Google's statement earlier this year that GraphDBs will drive a new era of Machine Learning.

About GraphAware, Inc.

Aside from offering its cutting-edge Hume NLP/ML/Knowledge Graph platform, GraphAware is also the world's #1 Neo4j consultancy, delivering Neo4j value to such worldwide names as LinkedIn , the World Economic Forum , Schibsted Media Group , and others.

GraphAware offers expertise at all stages for projects that use or are considering using Neo4j, NLP, AI, Elasticsearch and more- including graph model validation, architecture, implementation, performance tuning, training and beyond.

Contacts:

GraphAware, Inc. US PR

+1 844-344-7274, x2

us-pr@graphaware.com

Graph Aware, Ltd PR

+44 (0) 333 444 7274

info@graphaware.com

SOURCE GraphAware