Graphene Battery Market to Post a CAGR of 31.2%, Reaching $398.6 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Battery Market by Battery Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the graphene battery industry was $48.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $398.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the leading contributor to the global graphene battery market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.



Rise in sales of electric vehicles majorly drives the growth of the graphene battery market, owing to extended range for long distance travel and lesser charging time. Moreover, the development in the portable electronics market is expected to boost the graphene battery industry growth. Furthermore, increase in government investments in R&D are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, lack of awareness of graphene technology, and incapability of market for in-commercialization process of graphene battery are expected to hinder the growth of the graphene battery market.



Graphene is an excellent substrate for anchoring lithium battery anode and cathode materials to create high energy & density, flexible, stretchable, quick charging, and long-lasting batteries. Owing to its remarkable quantum capacitance and excellent electrical and mechanical properties, calculations show that graphene has the potential to help realize supercapacitors with the energy density of batteries that can be recharged in seconds.



Lithium ion batteries contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market. Factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles, high capacity, and long endurance contributed to the market sales. However, between 2019 and 2027, supercapacitors are expected to grow at a faster rate, in comparison to other battery types.



The low energy density of current supercapacitors is the main obstacle to realize the full commercial potential of this technology. Charge storage in supercapacitors is limited to the surfaces and is thus controlled by their respective specific surface area, pore size, and pore size distribution. Nano structuring has become a general strategy for improving the energy density of electrode material and graphene as a Nano platelet turns out to be an excellent material for supercapacitors.



By region, the graphene battery market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis had identified that Europe contributed maximum revenue in 2019. Between 2019 and 2027, the graphene battery market in Asia-Pacificis expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as stable graphene production, developments in electric vehicle industry, propelling electronics industry, and increased defense budgets in countries such as China, Japan, and India contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



The key players profiled in the report include Cabot Corporation, Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd., G6 Materials Corp., Graphenano S.L., Graphene NanoChem plc, Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Real Graphene USA, Vorbeck Materials Corp., and XG Sciences, Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the graphene battery market.



Key Findings



In 2019, the Li-ion segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The automotive segment accounted for more than 45% of the graphene battery market share in 2019.

The supercapacitors segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

UK was the major shareholder in the Europe graphene battery market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2019.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key Audiences

1.5. Research Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.1.1. Exponential Growth in Sales of Electric Vehicles

2.1.1.2. Thriving Portable Electronics Market

2.1.1.3. Increasing Demand for Adoption of Non-Conventional Energy Resources

2.1.1.4. Graphene Battery Market- in Commercialization Process

2.1.1.5. High Cost of Raw Material

2.1.1.6. Lack of Awareness of the Technology

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Technology Road Map

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Graphene Battery Industry/Market

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Raw Material

3.4.2. Manufacturing

3.4.3. Applications

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.5.1. By Region

3.5.2. By Applicant

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in Sales of Electric Vehicles

3.6.1.2. Thriving Portable Electronics Market

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Lack of Awareness of Graphene Technology

3.6.2.2. Market In-Commercialization Process

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increasing Government Investments in R&D



Chapter 4: Graphene Battery Market, by Battery Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Li-Ion Batteries

4.3. Li-Sulfur Batteries

4.4. Supercapacitors

4.5. Lead-Acid Batteries



Chapter 5: Graphene Battery Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Electronics

5.4. Energy

5.5. Aerospace & Defense

5.6. Industrial Robotics

5.7. Healthcare



Chapter 6: Graphene Battery Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

7.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

7.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

7.3. Competitive Dashboard

7.4. Competitive Heatmap

7.5. Key Developments

7.5.1. New Product Launches

7.5.2. Mergers and Acquisition

7.5.3. Other Developments



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Cabot Corporation

8.2. FGV Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

8.3. G6 Materials Corp.

8.4. Graphenano S.L.

8.5. Graphene Nanochem plc

8.6. Graphenea SA

8.7. Nanoxplore Inc.

8.8. Real Graphene

8.9. Vorbeck Materials Corp.

8.10. XG Sciences, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z2zdq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

