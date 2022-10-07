Graphic Film Market to Grow by USD 7.06 Billion between 2022 and 2026; Major Opportunities 3M Co. And Achilles Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphic film market size is set to grow by USD 7.06 million, at a CAGR of 5.18% from 20221 to 2026. Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions Request Free Sample Report.

Graphic Film Market Vendor Analysis

The market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services to growing competition. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, Such as 3M Co., Achilles Corp., Arlon Graphics LLC, Aura Brand Solutions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Drytac Corp., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc, FDC Graphic Films Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Hexis S.A., Innovia Films, Nekoosa Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, RITRAMA Spa, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Taghleef Industries spa, and The Griff Network.

Graphic Film Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Opaque



Transparent



Translucent



Reflective

The graphic film market share growth in the opaque segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advertising graphic film is highly printable and works with a wide range of commercial ink systems, such as latex, eco-solvent, and solvent. The urethane film surpasses vinyl for car wraps, fleet graphics, outdoor signs, and building wraps and is a versatile new choice for the wide-format digital printing market. Thus, the increasing demand for car wraps, fleet graphics, outdoor signs, and building wraps is expected to fuel the growth of the opaque segment of the market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The steady rise in the production of domestic use products will facilitate the graphic film market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increased use of LDPE over other forms of polyethylene are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. To know more about the market Request Free Sample Report.

Graphic Film Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist graphic film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graphic film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graphic film market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphic film market vendors

Graphic Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Achilles Corp., Arlon Graphics LLC, Aura Brand Solutions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Drytac Corp., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc, FDC Graphic Films Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Hexis S.A., Innovia Films, Nekoosa Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, RITRAMA Spa, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Taghleef Industries spa, and The Griff Network Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

