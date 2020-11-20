Graphic Packaging Holding Company Highlights Long-Standing Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives with Release of 2019 Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the

"Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), announced today that it has published its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. With this report, the Company has provided additional disclosures using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework and has committed to a broader set of environmental, social and governance initiatives.

"Our sustainability reporting continues to exhibit transparency on topics that matter most to investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders," said Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Customers, suppliers, investors, employees and the communities where Graphic Packaging conducts business have helped shape the Company's sustainability vision. We are pleased to disclose the significant progress we have made and our resolve for continued improvement on topics that are most impactful and important to these stakeholders."

Graphic Packaging is working diligently toward meeting its Vision 2025 sustainability goals, and accomplished early achievement of two goals in 2019:

100 percent of global folding carton/cup manufacturing facilities are now engaged in a waste diversion program

100 percent of global folding carton/cup manufacturing facilities and paperboard mills comply with Graphic Packaging's forest and fiber certification requirements

Other notable highlights of the 2019 report including ongoing initiatives are as follows:

Environmental

Two products that the Company has introduced, KeelClipTM and PaperSeal®, have made dramatic strides for customers with recyclability and sustainability advantages. The 2019 report covers recent product innovations that answer consumers' expectations for sustainable products and packaging. The Company's transformational $600 million investment in the new world-class coated recycled board (CRB) machine will have a positive environmental effect by reducing greenhouse gases (GHG), water usage and purchased energy. The report describes the Company's ongoing investments in its infrastructure and its commitment to operating responsibly. Finally, recognizing the importance of assessing the risk that climate change poses to the business and operations, the Company recently underwent a Climate Change Enterprise Risk Assessment by KPMG and completed an inaugural GHG Inventory Mapping and Assurance by an independent third party. Additionally, the 2019 ESG report is also informed by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Social

Employees are the single greatest asset at the Company, and a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to achieving its goals and ensuring employee satisfaction. The 2019 report includes diversity metrics at different levels of the business and highlights how the Board of Directors is closely involved in efforts to accelerate progress. The Company also believes in advocating for positive change in the world, encouraging employees' participation in community outreach and several philanthropies globally.

Governance

The Board amended in 2019 the Charter of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to formally assign principal oversight of sustainability reporting and practices to the Committee. The Committee now considers current and emerging social and environmental trends and other public policy issues that may affect the business operations or its stakeholders.

ESG Hub and Reporting Frameworks

To enhance communication of Graphic Packaging's ESG programs and milestones, the Investor section of the Company's website http://www.graphicpkg.com now includes an ESG page. In addition to the SASB framework, the 2019 report is aligned with GRI Core standards. A copy of the ESG report, key highlights from the year as well as progress on goals, GRI/SASB indices, among other helpful information can be accessed here. Graphic Packaging strives to achieve best-in-class transparency and the Company will provide updates of progress on goals laid out in Vision 2025, as well as other news and detail on innovation and sustainability advancements at the Company in its annual ESG reports and through updates on the ESG hub.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations, including but not limited to statements about the new CRB machine and any environmental improvements related thereto, in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

