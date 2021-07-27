Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results: 5% Net Organic Sales Growth Driven by Strong Demand for Fiber-Based Consumer Packaging Solutions

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2021 Highlights

Net Sales were $1,737 million versus $1,611 million in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Net Organic Sales increased 5% in the quarter driven by demand for sustainability-supported, innovative consumer packaging solutions.

Net Income was $38 million versus $52 million in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.13 versus $0.19 in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.26 versus $0.26 in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $248 million versus $260 million in the prior year quarter; positively impacted by $15 million of volume/mix related to net organic sales growth and $36 million in favorable net performance, offset by $67 million of commodity input cost inflation.

versus in the prior year quarter; positively impacted by of volume/mix related to net organic sales growth and in favorable net performance, offset by of commodity input cost inflation. Executing $400 million in pricing actions to address commodity input cost inflation.

in pricing actions to address commodity input cost inflation. Announced the acquisition of AR Packaging in Europe for approximately $1.45 billion in cash; on track to close by year end, creating premier, global provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions.

for approximately in cash; on track to close by year end, creating premier, global provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions. Exchanged International Paper's remaining partnership units for shares; completion of transaction returns ownership of partnership interest back to 100%.

Global liquidity was $1.9 billion at quarter end.

at quarter end. Completed acquisition of Americraft Carton, Inc. on July 1 st .

. Raised approximately $530 million in secured bank debt in July to support announced acquisitions.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, today reported Net Income for second quarter 2021 of $38 million, or $0.13 per share, based upon 295.8 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to second quarter 2020 Net Income of $52 million, or $0.19 per share, based upon 280.5 million weighted average diluted shares.

The second quarters of 2021 and 2020 were negatively impacted by a net $38 million and a net $20 million of special charges, respectively. The charges are detailed in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table attached. When adjusting for charges, Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 was $76 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Income of $72 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "Strong demand continued across our markets in the second quarter as consumer preferences are driving conversions to our fiber-based packaging solutions. Increased consumer mobility and consumption outside of the home resulted in higher sales in our Foodservice markets up 22% year over year, while Food, Beverage and Consumer markets continued to show healthy growth of 4%. Our teams worked tirelessly to meet customer demand, and we swiftly implemented pricing actions to offset rising commodity input costs which impacted our results in the quarter. We expect to generate significantly higher Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2021 driven by price-cost recovery from the successful execution of approximately $400 million of implemented and recognized pricing actions, and continued momentum from organic sales growth and strong productivity. As we address the near-term inflationary headwinds, we remain unwavering in our commitment to introduce new and innovative packaging solutions across global markets supportive of the move to a more circular economy."

Doss added, "Sustainable packaging is increasingly a factor for consumers when deciding what products to purchase. We are focused on providing the best packaging solutions for consumers through our innovative 'design for the environment' approach and extending our capabilities and geographic reach with strategic acquisitions. We recently closed the Americraft Carton acquisition, gaining seven well-capitalized converting facilities in North America, and I am pleased to welcome this outstanding group of talented employees to our Company. The regulatory approval processes for our announced acquisition of AR Packaging are underway and we anticipate closing that transaction by year end."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales increased 8% to $1,737 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,611 million in the prior year period. The $126 million increase was driven by $76 million of improved volume/mix related to organic growth from conversions to fiber-based packaging solutions, $14 million of pricing and $36 million of favorable foreign exchange.

Attached is supplemental data highlighting Net Tons Sold for the first and second quarters of 2021 and for each quarter of 2020.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $214 million. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special charges, Adjusted EBITDA was $248 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $260 million in the second quarter of 2020. When comparing against the prior year quarter, Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by $36 million in net productivity, $15 million of volume/mix, $14 million of price and $4 million of favorable foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA was unfavorably impacted by $67 million of commodity input cost inflation and $14 million of other inflation.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) decreased $77 million during the second quarter of 2021 to $3,788 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Total Net Debt (Total Debt, net of Cash and Cash Equivalents) decreased $50 million during the second quarter of 2021 to $3,699 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company returned $24 million in capital to stakeholders in the second quarter of 2021 through dividends and partnership distributions. The Company's second quarter 2021 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.69 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.26 times at the end of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had available liquidity of $1,883 million, including the undrawn availability under its global revolving credit facilities.

Net Interest Expense was $29 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $30 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 were $200 million compared to $154 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 Income Tax Expense was $26 million, compared to $18 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Please note that a tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow and Total Net Debt is attached to this release.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020 2021

2020 Net Sales $ 1,737



$ 1,611

$ 3,386



$ 3,210

Cost of Sales 1,482



1,349

2,882



2,627

Selling, General and Administrative 125



132

251



268

Other Expense (Income), Net 1



(5)

4



1

Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges, and Exit

Activities, Net 34



20

46



39

Income from Operations 95



115

203



275

Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Income (Expense) 1



—

3



(151)

Interest Expense, Net (29)



(30)

(59)



(64)

Income before Income Taxes and Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 67



85

147



60

Income Tax Expense (26)



(18)

(44)



(13)

Income before Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 41



67

103



47

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 1



—

1



—

Net Income 42



67

104



47

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (4)



(15)

(12)



(8)

Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 38



$ 52

$ 92



$ 39















Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company —

Basic $ 0.13



$ 0.19

$ 0.32



$ 0.14

Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company —

Diluted $ 0.13



$ 0.19

$ 0.32



$ 0.14















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 295.1



279.9

285.5



284.4

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 295.8



280.5

286.5



285.2



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

In millions, except share and per share amounts June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 89



$ 179

Receivables, Net 593



654

Inventories, Net 1,105



1,128

Other Current Assets 90



59

Total Current Assets 1,877



2,020

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 3,753



3,560

Goodwill 1,478



1,478

Intangible Assets, Net 409



437

Other Assets 325



310

Total Assets $ 7,842



$ 7,805









LIABILITIES













Current Liabilities:





Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 20



$ 497

Accounts Payable 837



825

Other Accrued Liabilities 600



534

Total Current Liabilities 1,457



1,856

Long-Term Debt 3,742



3,147

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 403



540

Other Noncurrent Liabilities 426



422









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding —



—

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 307,045,707 and

267,726,373 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively 3



3

Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,030



1,715

Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) 1



(48)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (220)



(246)

Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 1,814



1,424

Noncontrolling Interest —



416

Total Equity 1,814



1,840

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,842



$ 7,805



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income $ 104



$ 47

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 234



236

Deferred Income Taxes 31



(10)

Amount of Postretirement Expense (Less) Greater Than Funding (10)



157

Other, Net 49



31

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (103)



(317)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 305



144









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Spending (329)



(293)

Packaging Machinery Spending (17)



(14)

Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired —



(123)

Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 64



53

Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (5)



(5)

Other, Net (2)



(7)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (289)



(389)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of Common Stock —



(157)

Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 1,225



450

Retirement of Long-Term Debt (1,226)



—

Payments on Debt (9)



(18)

Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 1,827



1,535

Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (1,691)



(1,308)

Redemption of Noncontrolling Interest (150)



(250)

Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (14)



(9)

Debt Issuance Costs (14)



(7)

Dividends and Distributions Paid to GPIP Partner (48)



(54)

Other, Net (5)



(1)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (105)



181

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1)



(5)

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (90)



(69)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 179



153

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 89



$ 84



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges (income) associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 38



$ 52



$ 92



$ 39

Add (Subtract):













Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 4



15



12



8

Income Tax Expense 26



18



44



13

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1)



—



(1)



—

Interest Expense, Net 29



30



59



64

Depreciation and Amortization 118



124



236



239

EBITDA $ 214



$ 239



$ 442



$ 363

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special

Charges (a) 34



21



46



39

Pension Settlement Charge —



—



—



153

Adjusted EBITDA $ 248



$ 260



$ 488



$ 555

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 14.3 %

16.1 %

14.4 %

17.3 %















Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 38



$ 52



$ 92



$ 39

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges (a) 34



21



46



39

Accelerated Depreciation Related to Shutdown 5



12



10



16

Pension Settlement Charge —



—



—



153

Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges,

Accelerated Depreciation, Pension Plan Settlement and Tax Charges (1)



(7)



(5)



(41)

Noncontrolling Interest, Net of Tax —



(6)



(2)



(43)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 76



$ 72



$ 141



$ 163

















Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.26



$ 0.26



$ 0.49



$ 0.57

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.26



$ 0.49



$ 0.57



(a) For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020, $1 million and $1 million, respectively, was recorded in costs of sales for inventory valuation adjustments related to business combinations.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Continued)



Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31, In millions 2021

2020

2020 Net Income $ 220



$ 125



$ 167

Add (Subtract):









Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 40



36



36

Income Tax Expense 73



45



42

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (2)



—



(1)

Interest Expense, Net 124



134



129

Depreciation and Amortization 478



464



481

EBITDA 933



804



854

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other

Special Charges 69



62



62

Pension Plan Settlement Charge 1



192



154

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,003



$ 1,058



$ 1,070















June 30,

June 30,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2021

2020

2020 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 20



$ 483



$ 497

Long-Term Debt (a) 3,768



3,046



3,170

Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (89)



(83)



(179)

Total Net Debt $ 3,699



$ 3,446



$ 3,488













Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.69



3.26



3.26



(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2021

2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 305



$ 144

Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 59



48

Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special

Charges 49



29

Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 413



$ 221

Capital Spending (346)



(307)

Adjusted Cash Flow $ 67



$ (86)



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Unaudited Supplemental Data





Three Months Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31, 2021

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

975



1,001









2020

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

1,012



1,013



1,036



991













































The three months ended June 30, 2020 included 27,200 tons sold that did not reoccur in the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to the closing of the White Pigeon, Michigan mill and the shutdown of the West Monroe containerboard machine. The three months ended March 31, 2020 included 42,100 tons sold that did not reoccur in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

