Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 26

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States and Canada, and 929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 355606 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on October 26th.

The Company has also set Thursday, February 17, 2022 as the tentative date for the release of fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

