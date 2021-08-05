Graphic Products Launches Intuitive DuraLabel Toro Max

"We've engineered a faster loading process, and a smarter print system overall," said Andy Sobiesczyk, research and development manager at Graphic Products. "With this approach, the printer automatically switches to the best settings for the supplies that are loaded, so users don't need to manually fine-tune those controls. That reduces the time needed to create new labels and avoids wasting supplies on bad prints."

Toro Max goes where you go. Get 3 hours of in-field usage with an optional battery. Print custom labels in seconds.

Toro Max includes a 9" capacitive touchscreen, full-size QWERTY keyboard, and optional battery, making it the only fully portable label and sign printer on the market. With a more powerful processor, enhanced label design software, and a simplified supply loading system, it's easier than ever to design and print labels while in the field. What's more, Toro Max includes supply recognition and auto-calibration features that help users save time and avoid wasting tape and ribbon supply.

Graphic Products collaborated closely with customers in numerous industries to develop Toro Max. Whether creating labels for arc flash, GHS/HazCom, asset management, or pipe marking, Toro Max has you covered. Like all DuraLabel printers, Toro Max comes with a 5-year guarantee and world-class support for the service life of the printer. Take facility and worksite communication to the next level with Toro Max.

To learn more, visit GraphicProducts.com/ToroMax. Watch the promotional video, click here.

About Graphic Products

Graphic Products is an innovative leader, providing solutions for safety and visual communication since 1970. The company's line of safety products, services, and DuraLabel line of industrial label and sign printers are designed for the modern workforce. Visit www.GraphicProducts.com or call 800-788-5572.

Press contact: Christine Torres, 503-469- 3076 or [email protected]

SOURCE Graphic Products Inc.

Related Links

www.graphicproducts.com

