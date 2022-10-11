Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market To Grow by USD 105.70 Billion Units from 2021-2026; Increasing Demand For High-Memory GPUs Fuels To Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphics processing unit (GPU) market size is expected to grow by USD 105.70 Billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 32.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., EVGA Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Zotac Technology Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026

Although the Increasing demand for high-memory GPU will offer immense growth opportunities, the Increasing prevalence of cybercrime in cloud gaming will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To understand more about the market growth Download Free Sample Report.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is segmented as below:

Type

Computers



Tablets And Smartphones



Television



Gaming Consoles

The graphics processing unit market share growth in the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The shipments of desktops are likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of desktops in educational institutes and corporates. The high desktop sales are expected to foster the demand for integrated GPUs. Moreover, with the increasing need for higher memory graphic cards and better visual content, end consumers are likely to upgrade their graphics, propelling the demand for discrete GPUs.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rise in demand for gaming laptops, with Intel's ninth-generation processor, architectural graphics, high-speed chips, and ultra-thin body structure will facilitate the graphics processing unit market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Our graphics processing unit (GPU) market report covers the following areas:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about vendor analysis Download Free Sample Report.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphics processing unit (GPU) market vendors

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., EVGA Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Zotac Technology Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tablets and smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Apple Inc.

Arm Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

