Graphite Industry Outlook to 2026: Impact of COVID-19, Leading Applications, Profiles of 61 Major Companies
May 13, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphite Market - Types, Sub-Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Graphite market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in tons and value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus has had a profound impact on the commodities market, of which graphite, too, is a part. China, the world's largest producer of graphite accounting for over 70% of the global total, is where this pandemic reared its ugly head and impacted production to a large extent.
The global value market for Graphite by application is the largest for Metallurgy, estimated at US$7.9 billion (37.3% share) in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8% between the two years. The global volume market for Graphite in Electrical Applications is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The Graphite global report analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
- Graphite market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and applications across all major countries
- Graphite Market Undergoing Rapid Transformation
- Graphene from Graphite: A Game-changing Material with Enormous Potential
- Turbulent Times Challenging the Market for Graphite Electrodes
- 3D Mapping of Graphite Mines Being Done Using Underground Drones
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 61
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 151 companies
Product Outline
The market for product types of Graphite studied in this report comprise the following:
- Natural Graphite
- Amorphous Graphite
- Flake Graphite (further segmented based on Flake Size)
- Jumbo Flakes
- Large Flakes
- Medium Flakes
- Small Flakes
- Fine Flakes
- Synthetic Graphite
- Carbon Fibers
- Graphite Blocks
- Graphite Electrodes
- Graphite Powder
- Other Sub-Types
The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Graphite:
- Electrical Applications
- Metallurgical Applications
- Technical Applications
- Other Applications
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. South America
10. Rest of World
Part C: Guide to the Industry
Part D: Annexure
Companies Mentioned
