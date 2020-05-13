Graphite Industry Outlook to 2026: Impact of COVID-19, Leading Applications, Profiles of 61 Major Companies

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphite Market - Types, Sub-Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Graphite market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in tons and value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.



The global outbreak of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus has had a profound impact on the commodities market, of which graphite, too, is a part. China, the world's largest producer of graphite accounting for over 70% of the global total, is where this pandemic reared its ugly head and impacted production to a large extent.

The global value market for Graphite by application is the largest for Metallurgy, estimated at US$7.9 billion (37.3% share) in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8% between the two years. The global volume market for Graphite in Electrical Applications is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Product Outline

The market for product types of Graphite studied in this report comprise the following:

Natural Graphite

Amorphous Graphite



Flake Graphite (further segmented based on Flake Size)



Jumbo Flakes





Large Flakes





Medium Flakes





Small Flakes





Fine Flakes

Synthetic Graphite

Carbon Fibers



Graphite Blocks



Graphite Electrodes



Graphite Powder



Other Sub-Types

The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Graphite:

Electrical Applications

Metallurgical Applications

Technical Applications

Other Applications

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , China , India , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World

Key Topics Covered



Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends

5. Global Market Overview



Part B: Regional Market Perspective

6. North America

7. Europe

8. Asia-Pacific

9. South America

10. Rest of World



Part C: Guide to the Industry



Part D: Annexure



