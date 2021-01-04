Graphite Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 5.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphite Market is Segmented by Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite), by Application (Refractories, Lubrication, Foundry, Battery Production), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industry Category.

The global graphite market was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor driving graphite market size growth are various end-user applications in industries such as electric vehicles, refractories, foundry, lubricating agents, construction applications, and others. Furthermore, the lithium-ion battery industry's high demand and significant steel production through graphite electrode electric arc furnaces are expected to fuel the graphite market size.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current graphite market trends and future estimations of the global graphite market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GRAPHITE MARKET SIZE

The global graphite market is driven mainly by the high demand for lithium-ion batteries worldwide to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, substantial steel production by means of an electric arc furnace, consisting of a graphite electrode, is fueling the growth of the graphite market during the forecast period. Graphite is a central compound in lithium ion-powered batteries. Increased demand for electrically powered vehicles using lithium-ion batteries is expected in the forecast period. In addition, graphite is an important material used in automotive gaskets, clutch components, engines, exhaust systems, and cylinder heads.

The increasing application in the aerospace industry is expected to increase the growth of the graphite market size. Graphite is commonly used in the aerospace industry as it promotes the production of light structural components that help increase fuel efficiency. Graphite has a high strength-to-weight ratio compared to conventional aerospace products, such as metals and plastics, among others. This enables efficient designs to be made, both structurally and aerodynamically. Aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus are gradually using graphite composites.

Graphite is also suitable for use in military applications where high heat tolerance, strength, and stiffness are needed. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the graphite market size.

GRAPHITE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The synthetic graphite segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand from the steel and battery industry. This rise in demand from the steel and battery industries is due to an increase in the use of graphite electrodes.

Asia-Pacific held the largest graphite market share in 2019. The graphite market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan and by the consequent rise in graphite consumption in the automotive, wind, and electrical and electronics industries.

GRAPHITE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

By Application

Lubrication

Refractories

Foundry

Battery Production

Others.

Key Companies

Triton Minerals Limited,

Showa Denko K.K.,

Graf tech International Holding,

Nippon Graphite Industries Co., Ltd.,

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.,

Focus Graphite, Inc.,

West water Resources, Inc.,

Next source Materials, Inc.,

Northern Graphite Corporation,

Mason Graphite, Inc.

