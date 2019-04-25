GraphPad Acquires Biomatters to Form Industry Leading Life Sciences Software Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphPad , a leading provider of data analysis and visualization software for the life sciences industry, announced today that it will acquire Biomatters , a leading provider of Geneious DNA data analysis solutions. The acquisition creates a life sciences software platform with technology and data analysis at the core of scientific research around the world.

"The acquisition of Biomatters is an exciting opportunity to better serve our customers and the scientific community," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of GraphPad. "There is a critical need for scientists and researchers to leverage technology in a way that enhances—not impedes—innovation. As a unified company, we can invest further in these software solutions allowing scientists to stay focused on advancing their research."

In 2017, GraphPad received an investment from Insight Partners . Insight is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

"This is a strategic and exciting acquisition in the life sciences sector, which continues to see exponential growth in the adoption of technology," said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "By creating a platform that delivers technology solutions to enable better data analysis across various aspects of the scientific workflow, we can empower more customers to further scientific innovation. We will continue to invest in products and solutions to complement the platform and further this mission."

Following the acquisition, both companies will continue to operate and serve customers under their respective brands. Visit www.graphpad.com and www.geneious.com for more information.

About GraphPad Software

For 25 years, GraphPad (www.graphpad.com) has been the leading provider of software developed exclusively for the international scientific community. GraphPad Prism (https://www.graphpad.com/scientific-software/prism/), the company's flagship product, is the preferred analysis and graphing solution purpose-built for scientific research. Powerful, yet intuitive and helpful, Prism helps scientists discover and share the story in their data. Prism has been trusted by more than 750,000 of the world's leading scientists, from students to Nobel Prize winners, in institutions and organizations including Stanford, Yale, Harvard, City of Hope, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASA, Merck, Sanofi, and more.

About Geneious and Biomatters

Biomatters (www.geneious.com) empowers its customers with software that transforms biological data into knowledge and actionable insights across the spectrum of biotechnology research and development, including drug discovery, protein engineering and advanced comparative analysis of DNA, RNA and protein sequences. Geneious solutions are created from a deep understanding of customer experience, and turn the difficult into the intuitive and easy. That is why Geneious is trusted by over 4,000 companies, universities and institutes all over the globe.

SOURCE GraphPad Software, Inc.

Related Links

www.graphpad.com

