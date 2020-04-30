GraphPad Announces Series of Plans to Accelerate Expansion in China

SAN DIEGO, Apr 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphPad, the leading provider of data analysis and visualization software for the global life sciences industry, announced today a series of plans to accelerate growth in China, beginning with the launch of a dedicated website and expansion of its local channel partner program.

The new site (graphpad-prism.cn) will allow researchers in China from academic institutions and corporations to access essential product information and purchase subscriptions with local payment methods such as Alipay. It will also offer resources to attract and support reseller partners in the region. In the coming months, GraphPad plans to intensify marketing efforts in the region.

"The life sciences market in China is large and rapidly growing, and the launch of graphpad-prism.cn will allow us to better serve this important scientific community," said Brian Lee, COO of GraphPad. "While we know that many researchers in China already know and love GraphPad, payment barriers make it hard to purchase. The dedicated website and our expanded reseller program are the first steps in removing those barriers and enabling more scientists from China and around the globe to access Prism."

GraphPad is part of the Data Analysis & Visualization division of Insightful Science . Insightful Science also has a rapidly growing Bioinformatics division that includes the Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , and SnapGene . Insightful Science is a portfolio company of Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

"China is one of the most important countries for our business and the global life science industry," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. "We are committed to this market long term and have a series of plans that will better support our customers in the region. We look forward to bringing all of the Insightful Science products to China so we can empower more researchers to further scientific innovation."

Insightful Science is collaborating with Alliance Development Group as its Local Operating Partner in China to bring all of its products to the region. Future plans also include similar expansions for Geneious DNA data analysis solutions and SnapGene molecular cloning technology.

Visit graphpad-prism.cn for more information about GraphPad Prism in China, including the reseller program.

About GraphPad Software

For 25 years, GraphPad ( www.graphpad.com ) has been the leading provider of software developed exclusively for the international scientific community. GraphPad Prism ( https://www.graphpad.com/scientific-software/prism/ ), the company's flagship product, is the preferred analysis and graphing solution purpose-built for scientific research. Powerful, yet intuitive and helpful, Prism helps scientists discover and share the story in their data. Prism has been trusted by more than 750,000 of the world's leading scientists, from students to Nobel Prize winners, in institutions and organizations including Stanford, Yale, Harvard, City of Hope, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASA, Merck, Sanofi, and more.

About Insightful Science

Insightful Science ( www.insightfulscience.com ) is a technology company with category-leading software designed to empower scientists at every stage of the research and development process. More than 1 million scientists around the globe trust Insightful Science products to advance research and accelerate the pace of change.

About Alliance Development Group

Founded in 2001, ADG ( https://www.alliance-dg.com ) has spent 20 years helping 100+ enterprise and consumer technology companies to sell, license, distribute or partner with leading China companies. ADG has a unique locally managed GTM platform acceleration solution focused on helping Western technology companies to launch and accelerate their China growth initiatives in only weeks/months instead of years.

