Grass-fed Beef Market Records a CAGR of 14.72%| New product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 06, 2022, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Grass-fed Beef Market, operating under the global consumer staples market. The latest report on the grass-fed beef market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 39.95 billion, at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are among some of the major market participants.
The new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption are notably driving the grass-fed beef market growth, although factors such as the premium price of grass-fed beef may impede the market growth
Grass-fed Beef Market Segmentation
- Product
- Fresh Grass-fed Beef
- Processed Grass-fed Beef
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The fresh grass-fed beef segment will gain a major share of the grass-fed beef market. The belief that fresh grass-fed beef is healthier than processed grass-fed beef accounts for the increased demand for fresh grass-fed beef. In the United States, Australia, and other markets, consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of grass-fed beef, such as its greater level of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid, and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Grass-fed Beef Market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the grass-fed beef market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist grass-fed beef market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the grass-fed beef market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the grass-fed beef market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass-fed beef market vendors
Grass-fed Beef Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.72%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 39.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.81
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 27%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Canada, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Fresh grass-fed beef - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Processed grass-fed beef - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Conagra Brands Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 46: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Donald Russell Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Donald Russell Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Donald Russell Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Donald Russell Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm
- Exhibit 51: Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 JBS SA
- 10.8 Perdue Farms Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Perdue Farms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Perdue Farms Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Perdue Farms Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Primal Meats
- Exhibit 66: Primal Meats - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Primal Meats - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Primal Meats - Key offerings
- 10.10 Rain Crow Ranch
- Exhibit 69: Rain Crow Ranch - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Rain Crow Ranch - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Rain Crow Ranch - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sysco Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Sysco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Sysco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Verde Farms
- Exhibit 76: Verde Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Verde Farms - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Verde Farms - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
