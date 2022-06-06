Grass-fed Beef Market Records a CAGR of 14.72%| New product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are among some of the major market participants.

The new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption are notably driving the grass-fed beef market growth, although factors such as the premium price of grass-fed beef may impede the market growth

Grass-fed Beef Market Segmentation

Product

Fresh Grass-fed Beef



Processed Grass-fed Beef

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The fresh grass-fed beef segment will gain a major share of the grass-fed beef market. The belief that fresh grass-fed beef is healthier than processed grass-fed beef accounts for the increased demand for fresh grass-fed beef. In the United States, Australia, and other markets, consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of grass-fed beef, such as its greater level of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid, and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E.

Grass-fed Beef Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Grass-fed Beef Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the grass-fed beef market growth during the next few years.

Grass-fed Beef Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist grass-fed beef market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grass-fed beef market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grass-fed beef market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass-fed beef market vendors

Grass-fed Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.72% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 39.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

