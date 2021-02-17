Grata Expands Search Engine to Include Small Businesses, Contacts Across All Industries with Launch of Canis Major

Grata, the search engine for private companies, launches Canis Major update to facilitate business development at scale. Tweet this

"Canis Major is the direct result of feedback from our customers and conversations with prospects over the last year," said Andrew Bocskocsky, CEO and co-founder of Grata. "Our team is hyper-focused on creating a better end-to-end prospecting experience; we're on a mission to make every SMB searchable. By scaling our proprietary search engine technology and accelerating product development through the launch of Canis Major, we are taking a huge step forward towards that goal."

New features offered with Canis Major include:

Access to over six million small and middle market businesses. Uncover companies in every industry, as well as firmographic data such as company size and location. Thousands of new SMBs are added each week and over 150,000 data points are added daily.

Uncover companies in every industry, as well as firmographic data such as company size and location. Thousands of new SMBs are added each week and over 150,000 data points are added daily. Ability to find contact information for decision makers. Reach the right person the first time with over one million verified contacts.

Reach the right person the first time with over one million verified contacts. One click access to information. Quickly display any company's profile right from their website with the Grata for Google Chrome extension. With one click uncover key data points including ownership, business model and funding.

"Finding the right companies and contacting the right people is the core activity of strategic business development," said Aaron Perrine, Managing Director at Trilogy Search Partners. "Grata's powerful tools make that easier and faster than ever. Grata makes it easier to build relationships with mid-market companies, and ultimately, to close more deals."

Grata's scalable process for identification, segmentation, and profiling ensures users enjoy a consistent pipeline of new targets and lookalikes.

"SMBs are the lifeblood of our economy, but an opportunity that is too often overlooked due to inefficient prospecting leads and high customer acquisition costs," said Nevin Raj, COO and co-founder of Grata. "Our latest product update is a significant step in making sure companies can find all SMBs - not just those in a particular industry or the ones that make the headlines."

Visit gratadata.com to learn more about Canis Major.

About Grata

Grata is the first search engine for company discovery, providing a single source of truth to find small to middle market private companies. The next-generation SaaS platform automates the B2B research process on millions of small and medium businesses in the U.S., helping business development professionals across private equity, banking, and recruiting discover companies instantly. Grata indexes billions of sources on the web and has innovated with the latest NLP technology. Over 100 customers have transacted over $1 billion dollars with companies they've found through Grata. Visit www.gratadata.com for more information.

Media Contact

Will Boyle

[email protected]

SOURCE Grata Inc.

Related Links

https://gratadata.com/

