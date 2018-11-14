GRATEMINDS PRODUCTIONS Announces Filming in South Carolina of Motion Picture Movie 'Jeff & Joan'

Filming in the Liberty, Easley and Pickens area of South Carolina. Expected to be ready for international release mid-2020.

News provided by

GrateMinds Productions

04:00 ET

EASLEY, S.C., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filming for the Romantic comedy movie "Jeff & Joan" has begun in the upstate-area of South Carolina. 

The Screenplay was written by Jerry Addis and Shelly Owens. Director Jerry Addis is a seasoned producer and filmmaker and will be directing the new hit movie. This hilarious and touching comedy movie will bring an interesting twist to the motion picture sector of the entertainment industry in the United States and across the globe.

Continue Reading
Romantic comedy Indie Film Jeff & Joan
Romantic comedy Indie Film Jeff & Joan

The star studded cast will include

Chad Dudley "The Perfect Prayer" (2018)

Charlotte Paige Radio personality "Rise Guys" (93.3FM) WTPT

Louise Samson "Anima" (2013)

Media Contact
Contact Person: Shelly Owens
Email: GrateMindsProductions@gmail.com
Phone: +1 864 230 3587

Related Images

jeff-joan-movie.jpeg
Jeff & Joan Movie
Romantic comedy Indie Film Jeff & Joan

chad-dudley.jpg
Chad Dudley
South Carolina movie actor Chad Dudley

charlotte-paige.jpg
Charlotte Paige
Greenville SC radio personality Charlotte Paige

director-jerry-addis.jpg
Director Jerry Addis

Related Links

GrateMinds Productions Site

Jeff & Joan Facebook page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8I78C1OL3E

SOURCE GrateMinds Productions

You just read:

GRATEMINDS PRODUCTIONS Announces Filming in South Carolina of Motion Picture Movie 'Jeff & Joan'

News provided by

GrateMinds Productions

04:00 ET