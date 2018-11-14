GRATEMINDS PRODUCTIONS Announces Filming in South Carolina of Motion Picture Movie 'Jeff & Joan'
Filming in the Liberty, Easley and Pickens area of South Carolina. Expected to be ready for international release mid-2020.
04:00 ET
EASLEY, S.C., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filming for the Romantic comedy movie "Jeff & Joan" has begun in the upstate-area of South Carolina.
The Screenplay was written by Jerry Addis and Shelly Owens. Director Jerry Addis is a seasoned producer and filmmaker and will be directing the new hit movie. This hilarious and touching comedy movie will bring an interesting twist to the motion picture sector of the entertainment industry in the United States and across the globe.
The star studded cast will include
Chad Dudley "The Perfect Prayer" (2018)
Charlotte Paige Radio personality "Rise Guys" (93.3FM) WTPT
Louise Samson "Anima" (2013)
Media Contact
Contact Person: Shelly Owens
Email: GrateMindsProductions@gmail.com
Phone: +1 864 230 3587
