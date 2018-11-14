GRATEMINDS PRODUCTIONS Announces Filming in South Carolina of Motion Picture Movie 'Jeff & Joan'

EASLEY, S.C., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filming for the Romantic comedy movie "Jeff & Joan" has begun in the upstate-area of South Carolina.

The Screenplay was written by Jerry Addis and Shelly Owens. Director Jerry Addis is a seasoned producer and filmmaker and will be directing the new hit movie. This hilarious and touching comedy movie will bring an interesting twist to the motion picture sector of the entertainment industry in the United States and across the globe.

Romantic comedy Indie Film Jeff & Joan

The star studded cast will include

Chad Dudley "The Perfect Prayer" (2018)

Charlotte Paige Radio personality "Rise Guys" (93.3FM) WTPT

Louise Samson "Anima" (2013)

Media Contact

Contact Person: Shelly Owens

Email: GrateMindsProductions@gmail.com

Phone: +1 864 230 3587

