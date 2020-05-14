Gratitude Grub For Local Everyday Heroes #WeKneadYou

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company supports BEMA's #WeKneadYou campaign by delivering meals to local elder care facilities and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds) is an international, non-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food equipment manufacturers and suppliers. Through their #WeKneadYou campaign, BEMA is engaging with its members to support local restaurants by providing meals to front-line Everyday Heroes. For every member participating in the campaign, BEMA will donate $500 to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The Austin Company is purchasing meals from Yours Truly, Firehouse Subs, and Edwin's Bakery and will deliver to Kensington Care Center of Anna Maria of Aurora, Breckenridge Village of Willoughby, the Slovenian Home in Euclid, and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health in Parma. Locations were selected based on recommendations made by local Austin employees.

Judi Szabo-Stull, Manager of Facilities Development, recommended Kensington Care Center at Anna Maria of Aurora. "I haven't been able to visit my mom since this [shelter in place] started. We do a video chat daily, but it's not the same as seeing her in person. She recently had her birthday, and the staff celebrated with her since we couldn't be there," Szabo-Stull said in her recommendation letter.

Hector Hernandez, Electrical Engineer, recommended Ohio Living Breckenridge Village of Willoughby because his mother-in-law, Angela King, is a full-time nurse supervisor there. Hector states, "She's such a lovely person and always willing to help. As you can imagine, she has been super busy working long hours during this pandemic, I think recognition like this for her and her team's effort would mean a ton."

Karl Mews, Senior Electrical Estimator, put forth the Slovene Home for the Aged, where Karl's mother, Barbara, is currently receiving care. Karl wrote,

"We have not been able to have any physical contact since March 11 but have been able to 'visit' her via facetime and a site visit through the main entrance windows. I can't express how painful it is to endure these site visits to not being able to hug or hold her hand. My father is having a tough transition of not allowed to visit and sit with her. Before the pandemic, he was there every day for 8 hours, keeping her company and assisting with her meals.

Also, my parents will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 14, this will be there first one apart from another. My Dad understands this quarantine and social distancing is for her and other patients' safety, but he feels alone not to be with her."

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health was selected at the recommendation of Thomas Collins, EMA Director of MetroHealth. Dr. Collins characterized the Board of Health front-line workers as "probably the most under-recognized group of medical professionals" working to keep us safe.

Breakfast will be provided for 50 administrators, epidemiologists, environmental health specialists, and wellness specialists at the Board of Health.

Staff from The Austin Company will deliver the meals on Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

