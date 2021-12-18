Gratitude Lodge Facilitates a Better Recovery During Holidays

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End-of-year holidays are meant to be a time of joy, fellowship, sharing and happiness. Everywhere we turn, we're reminded that it is supposed to be "the most wonderful time of the year." Instead, many people find themselves stressed, overwhelmed, financially strapped and depressed. How does this affect those already in recovery?

Gratitude Lodge in Long Beach and Newport Beach, California , offers a an ideal environment for those recovering from substance abuse. Captivating and pristine surroundings coupled with luxurious amenities provide a safe and comfortable setting for an effective recovery.

The Facts About Holidays and Depression

It is already a well-known fact that many experience some form of Seasonal Affective Disorder during the holidays. The triggers can be many, but the most common are connected to family stresses, finances, loneliness and unrealistic expectations. Research shows that clinical depression with a seasonal pattern can affect as much as 6% of the total American population.

Even those not normally dealing with depression can be affected by the stresses of holiday gatherings, hurried schedules, hosting guests, overindulgence, financial pressures and more. While many realize most of the reasons for their stress are self-imposed, they continue in a whirlwind of activity and perpetuate their own problems.

The Effects of Holidays on Your Recovery

What about those already recovering from a mental illness or substance addiction? For those who have ongoing struggles with addiction, self-control, overindulgence, depression, anxiety or other common related issues, holiday pressures can easily move past overwhelming. The simple thought of facing family at a holiday gathering, and the memories of past conflicts, can cause enormous stress.

Those already in recovery can return to the escape routes of alcohol and other substances to deal with added holiday pressures all too easily. A safe environment and strong circle of support can be key to helping those in recovery handle the pressures of the holidays without resorting to negative behaviors of the past.

Gratitude Lodge Facilitates a Better Recovery

Gratitude Lodge provides a sober living environment that is key to the recovery process, as well as care and professional guidance for patients dealing with addiction. The trained personnel are familiar with holiday pressures that complicate things for those in recovery, and have proven ways to help patients cope and avoid setbacks.

The facilities in Long Beach and Newport Beach have rehabilitation experts that provide excellent inpatient recovery therapies to help patients struggling with many forms of mental illness and substance abuse. They have an incredible record of helping patients achieve a lasting recovery and build a better life for themselves. Treatment programs include:

Drug and Alcohol Detox

Inpatient Rehab

Holistic Therapy

Sober Living

Gratitude Lodge also offers outpatient rehabilitation services, either as the next step for those completing inpatient therapy or for others needing a part-time solution that fits into busy schedules or complicated circumstances. Working professionals, students and others can register for outpatient programs that are facilitated by professional partners who can work on flexible schedules that suit the patient's needs. These third-party organizations work closely with Gratitude Lodge to provide comprehensive detox and recovery services for those suffering numerous addictions.

