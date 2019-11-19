Gravel XP and GES Events Announce Partnership

The Gravel XP account team will now be able to lean into the award-winning creative, strategy, and production of GES Events, as well as utilize its extensive domestic and global resources and expertise. Together, the agencies will target clients searching for top-notch execution in new and emerging markets, as well as clients interested in increasing their annual diversity supplier spends.

"We see this as an opportunity to maximize our reach in an ever-changing and rapidly-paced experiential events landscape," said EVP of GES Events, Dan Hilbert. "Our clients' success demands breakneck speed and the ability to stand out from other companies, and we are committed to providing them with unique solutions along with the very best service and value. Gravel XP is a high-caliber partner, offering tremendous experience, coupled with a passionate and agile team that delivers out-of-the-box thinking and at the speed of today's marketplace."

Kristin Quinn, chief growth officer at Gravel XP, added, "Our relationship with GES Events developed because we both share a strong commitment and culture in doing the very best for clients, events and for ourselves. It's a perfect match. We couldn't be more thrilled about this partnership, and we can't wait to see what 2020 brings our way."

Gravel XP is helmed by Quinn and two other co-founders, Katie Albrecht and Melisa O'Keeffe. Together, they founded the agency in 2015 and continue to expand services for their growing list of clients.

ABOUT GRAVEL EXPERIENTIAL

Gravel Experiential is a woman-owned agency that excels in event management. They offer more than 45 years of experience in events, working in industries including CPG, technology, alcohol & spirits and pharmaceutical, supporting industry leaders in developing, managing and producing a wide variety of events throughout the U.S. Their portfolio of engagements ranges from consumer pop-ups, brand activations and mobile tours to corporate events and meetings of all sizes. To learn more, please visit www.gravelexperiential.com or get in touch at info@gravelexperiential.com.

ABOUT GES EVENTS

GES Events is driving transformative change in the events industry. As part of GES, a Viad Corp (VVI) company and a global, full-service provider for live events, GES Events produces flagship events, corporate events, branded experiences, and entertainment experiences, and manages experiential programs for brands across a diverse industry-base, encompassing technology, professional services, and consumer goods. GES Events offers strategy and planning, creative design, production, audio visual services, the latest event technology, and a portfolio of additional services – all with an unrivaled global reach. For more information visit ges.com/experiential-marketing.

