Gravie Launches Interest-Free Pay-Over-Time Option for Members' Medical Expenses

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie today announced the launch of Gravie Pay, a new pay-over-time option members can use to pay for medical expenses that are subject to their out-of-pocket responsibility. Gravie's flagship health plan, Comfort, boasts an impressive list of no-cost services, ensuring members are rarely responsible for out-of-pocket expenses. For those less common situations, Gravie Pay offers a way to ease the financial burden and provide even more peace of mind. Members will have access to Gravie Pay through their member portal that will allow them to pay for out-of-pocket expenses at their own pace, making it possible to prioritize their health without compromising their financial wellbeing.

No credit check or additional approval will be required for Gravie Pay, and members will be able to seamlessly access this service to pay for eligible expenses under their health plan – for medical bills planned or unexpected. This unique new offering will make it easier for members to access the financial flexibility they need, with the ability to spread payments out for up to 12 months with no interest or fees.

"Our health benefit solutions are designed to put members first while offering a better experience along the way, and making it easier to pay for medical expenses is another key way that we can help improve the way people purchase and access healthcare," says Ben Simmons, vice president of insurance. "We're giving 'coverage' a whole new meaning, and Gravie Pay is a critical new spoke in the wheel, offering financial freedom and relief to those who need it, on top of the already comprehensive coverage our plans offer."

For many individuals, the fear of surprise bills, confusion about prices, and the inability to manage high out-of-pocket costs often prevent them from getting care they need. Fifty-four percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck regardless of income, and 64% of employees avoid or delay health care due to cost, with adults in worse health being twice as likely to delay or go without care.

Comfort with Gravie Pay removes the financial barriers that often prevent individuals from getting needed care, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing costs for everyone involved. The rising popularity of buy now, pay later services in other consumer-centric industries has also highlighted the need for a service like this in the healthcare industry.

After paying their provider with Gravie Pay, members will be able to select a monthly repayment plan that works for them, paying at their own pace without fees or interest. Repayments are seamless and can be automatically set up as a payroll deduction.

For more information visit www.gravie.com.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides zero-deductible, zero-copay, and 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Griffith

Bellmont Partners

(612) 255-1123

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravie

Related Links

http://www.gravie.com

