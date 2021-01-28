Gravity Analytica Completes Beta Testing
ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Analytica, is pleased to announce the completion of BETA production (live data) testing on our flagship Charting and Analysis tool. The testing was conducted over the past year. Our machine learning-based investment tools are built to serve sophisticated traders and private offices seeking to maximize risk-adjusted returns.
Regardless of trading strategy, Gravity Analytica's Charting and Analysis tool breaks down risk into broad spectrums that can be read intuitively when overlaid on price charts. Inclusion of these risk spectrums provides an artificial intelligence-based sanity check during the investment process and ultimately leads to better investment decisions and incremental alpha.
While in BETA, subscriber retention was above expectations. In addition, we raised funding to open private-office micro-cap volatility funds. Utilizing algorithms derived from Gravity Analytica's models we have executed over 1,000 trades with a win rate over 90%.
