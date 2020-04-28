Gravity Announces Extensive Crude and Oil Based Mud Storage Capacity

"In this unprecedented environment, we would like to help operators in any way we can," said Mike Sledge, Vice President of Sales at Gravity. "We have successfully navigated distressed markets before, and we are committed to leveraging our best-in-class safety record and our fleet of tanks to help operators navigate this challenging market. In addition to giving customers the same level of service and responsiveness as before the crisis began, in the past weeks, we have set more than 1,000 tanks to address operators' immediate storage needs and we are ready to dispatch more than 4,000 tanks as quickly as needed."

About Gravity

Gravity is a growth-oriented provider of energy infrastructure services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, providing water midstream solutions, critical power generation offerings and other production focused services. Gravity has significant coverage density in the Permian Basin and benefits from a national footprint supported by facilities, operations and management personnel in several other key domestic resource plays including the Bakken, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, DJ Basin, Haynesville and Marcellus, among others. More information is available at www.gvty.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

