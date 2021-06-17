Gravity Diagnostics Announced as Cincinnati Business Courier 2021 Fast 55 Winner in 100+ Million Category

Over the past year, Gravity Diagnostics has processed over 2.4 million gold standard PCR COVID-19 tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they prioritized those who were in the most critical need, through partners such as the Commonwealth of Kentucky which enabled them to serve all the Kentucky hospitals and long-term care facilities and processed nearly 50% of all the COVID-19 samples in the Commonwealth.

Continuing their mission to provide as many options for reliable and fast testing, Gravity partnered with Kroger Health to process the testing for regional and nationwide drive-throughs, and shortly after partnered with them on the launch of their FDA EUA authorized at-home COVID-19 testing kit. Gravity later launched their own at-home COVID-19 test collection kit through their current home-testing brand, GetMyDNA.

"We are truly humbled to be recognized as the winner of Fast 55. Over the past year, our employees have shown an incredible amount of dedication and adaptability, navigating uncertain times, and putting others before themselves. It is like nothing I have ever seen. The growth behind this recognition is propelling us forward to continue our mission to empower individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny and we look forward to what our future holds," said Tony Remington, CEO, and Founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

Throughout the past year as Gravity scaled their operations and revenue, they increased their square footage by over 900%, literally breaking down walls when needed. They went from 35 to over 400 employees and did everything they needed to do to continue their impact on the fight against COVID-19. During this tremendous growth, they also earned their CAP accreditation for meeting the highest standards in laboratory practices. They truly embody their values of care, compliance, and confidence.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

