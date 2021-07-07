Gravity Diagnostics Expands Diagnostic Product Offerings by Launching Blood Testing

COVID-19 antibody testing was Gravity's first foray into blood, which was quickly launched during the height of the pandemic to round out the comprehensiveness of their COVID-19 program, which already included gold standard PCR COVID-19 testing, antibody testing collection services, implementation of a courier fleet and same-day turnaround time they were already offering. Gravity quickly built upon that platform and now also offers a new menu of blood tests, to monitor and screen for a variety of conditions including cardiovascular diseases, hepatic, and renal function, clotting disorders, endocrine disorders, and infectious diseases, including HIV. Additional offerings will also be added this year, including, but not limited to bloodspot, tuberculosis, hormone, and UTI testing.

"At Gravity, our foundation is built upon anticipating the needs and pain points of those we serve. Our team is comprised of a unique blend of individuals with expertise in patient-facing clinical care, laboratory execution, research and development, operations, sales, IT, and customer service excellence that has been instrumental in our success entering a market that was once considered a "me too," service. The addition of blood testing is just another example of Gravity responding to the demand we see, feel and hear within the healthcare setting as it stands today," said Julie Brazil, Co-Founder, and COO of Gravity Diagnostics.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies.

