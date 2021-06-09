Gravity Diagnostics Launches Daily COVID-19 Testing Drive-Thru with Same-Day Results

COVINGTON, Ky., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics has partnered with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to provide a COVID-19 testing drive-thru located at 302 W 4th St Parking in Covington, Kentucky. This drive-thru location offers reliable and convenient COVID-19 PCR testing with same day results.

The COVID-19 testing site is open to anyone and there is no appointment necessary. When you arrive, you will visit the first tent to register and provide a valid email address for your results delivery which will be emailed to you later that evening. The drive-thru is scheduled to take place from 6:00 am – 1:00 pm 7 days a week.

"With mask mandates lifting and travel increasing, people are transitioning back to their normal everyday pre-pandemic routines, some protected through vaccination and others who are not, said Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics. Our goal is to ensure that within our community, our number of COVID-19 cases does not rise with these changes. This drive-thru is a resource for the community to have options for same day gold standard COVID-19 testing results needed for traveling, school, event, work, or health-related needs."

View more details about the testing site here. For live updates or questions follow Gravity on Twitter. You can also send any questions to [email protected].

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

Related Links

https://www.gravitydiagnostics.com/

