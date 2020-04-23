Gravity Diagnostics Partners as Laboratory for Kroger COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites

Kroger, Gravity Diagnostics, and the United States Department of Health and Human Services are expanding the program this week outside of the state of Kentucky to states including Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, and Colorado, bringing the total to 10 locations with 29 drive-thrus across five states.

In an earlier statement, Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said that the company's vision "is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across the commonwealth."

She added that "we continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. That is why Kroger and The Little Clinic will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities; these services include ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests."

"We expect to hit over 2,000 samples processed per day with under 48-hour turnaround time this week and we are confident that will grow that to over 4,000 samples per day in the next two weeks while maintaining our turnaround time," says Julie Brazil, Chief Operating Officer of Gravity Diagnostics. "As long as we can continue to perform more testing while maintaining our fast reporting, we are not backing down during this critical time where our turnaround time, capacity and ability to quickly implement solutions is needed most. One of the pillars of the Federal Plan to get to the new "normal" is ample testing and we are working hard to help supply that."

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory services. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Our pledge to deliver the highest professional operating standards in the laboratory service industry coupled with ongoing research and support exemplifies our commitment to being provider engaged, patient-focused, and make the communities we serve a healthier place to live.

