Gravity Diagnostics Receives CAP Accreditation for Meeting the Highest Standards in Laboratory Practices

COVINGTON, Ky., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a rapidly growing, CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states, announced this week that they have received accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Laboratories must meet stringent requirements around quality, accuracy, workflow processes, and scientific rigor during the process leading to CAP accreditation.

"Successful CAP accreditation demonstrates Gravity Diagnostics' commitment to compliance and excellence in our laboratory practices. We are proud of our dedicated personnel who have operated at the highest standards amongst tremendous growth to achieve this mark," said Dr. Leon Friesen, director of quality and general supervisor at Gravity Diagnostics.

Over the past year, with a high demand in diagnostic testing, Gravity Diagnostics has received multiple EUAs from the FDA, processed over 2 million COVID-19 samples, began important work to identify different variants of the virus and has grown their laboratory square footage by 900% and their employee headcount by 300%. Gravity has achieved these accomplishments and more all while maintaining the highest standards of laboratory quality, accuracy, and consistency.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service, state-of-the-art, CLIA-certified, and CAP-accredited clinical diagnostics laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Sexually Transmitted Infections. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. We currently service over 750 customers from small private practices, to universities, to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.gravitydiagnostics.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

Related Links

https://gravitydiagnostics.com/

