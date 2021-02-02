Gravity Haus Launches "Haus Partners", Adds New Member Benefits With Travel Partners In Costa Rica, Truckee, Telluride And Silverton

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus, the rapidly growing, globally conscious experience and hospitality community in Breckenridge, Vail and Winter Park (opening June 2021), now offers expanded member discounts, benefits and adventures through its new Haus Partners program ( https://gravityhaus.com/haus-partners/ ). New Haus Partner travel experiences for members include: The Gilded Iguana (Nosara, Costa Rica), Cedar House Sport Hotel (North Lake Tahoe/Truckee, CA), Madeline Hotel & Residences, an Auberge Resort (Telluride, CO), and The Wyman Hotel (Silverton, CO). By launching Haus Partners, Gravity Haus members can now explore travel options in six(6) destinations in North America, with additional Gravity Haus branded and Haus Partner destinations to be announced throughout 2021.

Modeled after the experiences Gravity Haus offers its membership community and hotel guests in Breckenridge and Vail, CO, members of the Gravity Haus Community can now partake in adventure-oriented travel to a host of new destinations. Haus Partners provide members more than hotel savings — each new destination highlights activities and experiences sure to satisfy even the most outlandish adventure travel expectations.

Benefits for Gravity Haus Members vary by Haus Partner, and include:

Hotel savings: between 20-50% off nightly rates when booking through the Gravity Haus App for Apple and Android. Subject to restrictions and blackout dates.

Spa & fitness access with discounts up to 25%

Food & beverage amenity and/or discounts before 3pm

Activity recommendations with discounts up to 25%

Haus Quiver access in Telluride and Truckee , unlimited premium gear demos booked through the Gravity Haus App

The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel, Nosara, Costa Rica

https://gravityhaus.com/haus-partners/gilded-iguana/





DESIGNED BY SURFERS, FOR SURFERS - The Gilded Iguana is the original surfer spot in Nosara since 1988. Surfers, yoga lovers, and adventure travelers seeking the best in Costa Rica hotels come for direct access to the region's most famous beach, Playa Guiones, and stay to experience the most consistent surf breaks in the world, a relaxing yoga retreat, and adventurous mountain biking. Our hotel and experiences are designed for the entire family.

Cedar House Sport Hotel, North Lake Tahoe, CA https://gravityhaus.com/haus-partners/cedar-house-sport-hotel/

YOUR BASECAMP FOR ADVENTURE - Carved out of the natural allurement of its surroundings, Cedar House combines innovative architecture with the symbiotic relationship between mind, body and soul. Using a unique blend of recycled and pure materials, the hotel exemplifies environmental awareness, integrating itself into its stunning landscape. Our mission is to provide a cohesive guest experience that inspires. With our focus on connections, sustainability and outdoor exploration, we are far more than just a place to stay. We are an active lifestyle destination with a strong environmental conscience, advocating physical and emotional engagement with nature, culture and the community that surrounds us.

Madeline Hotel & Residences, an Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride, CO https://gravityhaus.com/haus-partners/madeline-hotel/

CELEBRATE THE ADVENTURER IN US ALL - Avid adventurers and ardent fans of the great outdoors call Telluride their spiritual home, nestled at the end of a lush box canyon, where red rocks rise from the canyon floor, and the snowy peaks of the San Juan Mountains loom majestically ahead. The Madeline Hotel is the premier resort in Telluride, one of the most desirable year-round destinations for authentic adventure. Feel right at home with our relaxed mountain lifestyle—and with the Madeline family.

The Wyman Hotel, Silverton, CO

https://gravityhaus.com/haus-partners/the-wyman-hotel/

A TRUE MOUNTAIN ESCAPE - The Wyman Hotel is a wonderful and modern contrast to Silverton, Colorado's rugged mountains and Wild West charm. Located on Silverton's main street, the 1902 landmark building has been reimagined with the comforts and amenities of an urban boutique hotel and is a welcoming, thoughtfully appointed space, perfect for artists, creatives, and adventurers. Each of the 15 guest rooms are designed to provide you with all the comforts you need for a luxurious, relaxing stay, with breathtaking mountain views and adventure waiting just outside your door.

"The Gravity Haus community experience was inspired by our journey raising our three kids to live the ultimate Colorado lifestyle in which we have an undeniable passion for fitness and wellness, a love of nature and adventures, and have evolved to become stewards of the planet and our own growth," said Jim Deters, founder and CEO of Gravity Haus. "Through relationships with our Haus Partners Gravity Haus members gain discounted access to new adventure destinations around the globe—not just iconic mountain resorts in the U.S. but also warm weather and beach destinations. With this exciting growth there has never been a better time to join the Gravity Haus community."

While most experiences with Gravity Haus are available to non-members, full Gravity Haus Members realize significant added benefits and savings in addition to the overall lifestyle of the Gravity Haus community. Four (4) membership levels are available, starting at just $40/month for 12 months. Full membership details are available at www.gravityhaus.com/membership .

For more information on Gravity Haus and its membership program, please visit www.gravityhaus.com or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook .

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is a globally conscious hospitality and experiential brand that galvanizes a like-minded community to enhance an active lifestyle and personal growth. Designed to activate a community of adventurers through memberships, hotels, technology, sustainability, food & beverage, and ongoing insider experiences, Gravity Haus features a range of social and outdoor programming throughout Colorado and internationally. Gravity Haus infuses sustainability into every aspect of its lifestyle through its partners, food & beverage and thoughtful products that take care of the planet. Through the brand's app, members and hotel guests can unlock special discounts, insider experiences as well as use the app while on-property for conveniences such as digital check-in/check-out, keyless entry to guest rooms and StarterHaus coworking space, order gear, submit contactless concierge requests, sign up for fitness classes, and more. For more information on memberships or to book a stay at one of the properties, visit www.gravityhaus.com .

