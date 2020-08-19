Gravity Labs Chicago Hires First Chief Creative Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Labs (GL), a fully-integrated advertising agency built for the new economy, hires Mike Roe as its first Chief Creative Officer (CCO). In the newly created role, Roe will lead ideation and creative output strengthening GL's model to remove pain points commonly seen by clients that hire large agencies by getting to big ideas faster, more collaboratively and efficiently.

Roe joins GL from razorfish where he was Regional Executive Creative Director, overseeing all creative for the global network's Chicago and Austin offices. Throughout his career, Roe has worked with clients such as Jim Beam, Wrigley, SC Johnson, FTD, Citi, Patron & USAA.

Davin Power, President, said, "I've known Mike for nearly ten years, first as partners at BBDO. With more than 25 years in the industry, he brings a fresh perspective to clients and his creativity knows no bounds. As GL reached a point to bring on additional creative leadership, we knew Mike was the perfect fit for the next stage of our agency's growth and clients."

Added Roe, "There's still a lot of bloat in the ad world. It's getting better, but it's one of the reasons I chose GL. Davin and I are the syntheses of blue-chip traditional agencies and world-famous digital shops. We take the strategy and craft of branding but add a more fluid process to the workflow which we stole from the digital world. It's more organic and fun."

Adding Roe to the team amplifies the agency's momentum of new business wins including Ocean Spray, Dairy Farmers of America, Transamerica, USG and the Irvine Company. "We've seen unprecedented agency growth over the last three years. Even with the unprecedented times this year, we've seen 300 percent year over year revenue growth, which proves clients find our model and belief of taking brands further, faster a real benefit," Power added.

Said Roe, "One of the pillars of GL is deep client collaboration, which I love. I've learned having open and honest conversations about work always makes it better. The work is simpler, tighter and gets vetted through organizational landmines sooner. I've learned to be confident in the work, but never precious."

Agency 3.0 Model - Further, Faster

GL works hard to break down barriers and remove pain points clients typically face working with large agencies. GL achieves this by staffing big agency veterans and global brand experts which allows for fluid, faster and more accurate execution of projects from the onset.

Said Power, "We've all come from large agencies and we don't stack clients with unnecessary layers and departments. What makes us so effective is simple; fewer, more senior team members allocated to a client's business at higher percentages. This equals better results, collaboration and chemistry. We don't and won't ever staff three percent of a person on a client. Outside of the first meeting, that percentage is just meaningless and a way for big agencies to cover the overhead of a senior resource. In all instances, our model ends up being less expensive for clients. That's why we and our clients love further, faster."

Added Roe, "Our mission is to get ideas on their feet and moving forward as fast as possible. I also like the idea that we're a skunkworks for communication, embracing any tool or methodology that pushes the work further, faster. Plus, when your agency is only three years old, there's no 'old way' of doing things. You just pivot. The GL logo is a paper airplane with a jet engine attached. I think that says it all."

About Gravity Labs

Gravity Labs (GL) is a fully integrated agency and a product of the world around us that rewards time and money saved. As part of the PBD Group of Companies, GL believes in taking its clients further, faster. GL offers unmatched collaboration, no 'ta-da' moments and is never precious about the work. The good ideas can take the scrutiny and the bad ones deserve a dirt nap anyway.

Contact:

Ruth Keefover

Head of PR Gravity

Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Labs