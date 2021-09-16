Gravity Software Amps Up Partner Channel, Boosts Microsoft Partners

DETROIT, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a cloud accounting software provider, is looking to actively increase engagement among Microsoft resellers within their partner channel to offer consulting and implementation services to the company's clients.



Gravity's unique position as the only accounting solution built on the Microsoft Power Platform, gives them the competitive edge when it comes to current Microsoft users looking for an integrated cloud-based accounting solution. Gravity's robust accounting software provides small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) the distinct advantage of having their financials and CRM fully integrated on one platform. There's no need to manage two separate databases.



Microsoft partners and resellers looking to expand their solution offering to provide a wider range of solutions to their clients should consider partnering with Gravity because of the broad range of benefits including:

Attractive margins and discounts

SaaS model providing recurring revenue

Trusted advisor status

Marketing and training resources

Award-winning innovation

The Gravity Software partner program accelerates our partners' ability to be thought leaders and game changers in the accounting industry. From superior solutions and technical expertise to aggressive margins and partner loyalty, a Gravity Partner is confident that when they partner with Gravity, they partner to win.



"Gravity has achieved incredible success within the QuickBooks ProAdvisor world, and now we want to continue that momentum by recruiting top Microsoft partners that can use their knowledge and expertise to enhance and grow the Gravity portfolio," said John Silvani, President of Gravity Software."



On October 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, Gravity will host a webinar to showcase the partner channel program and the benefits of joining. All software resellers and partners are invited to attend. For more information and to register, please visit our website at gogravity.com/partner-to-win-webinar.



About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud based accounting software for small to mid-market businesses looking to replace their entry-level or legacy application. Gravity has robust capabilities like bank book management, multi-entity accounting, multi-location inventory, purchasing automation and much more, but without the expensive cost of larger cloud ERP software. Written exclusively on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365), Gravity can automate your accounting operations to ultimately drive better financial performance and increase efficiency for your business. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.

Gravity Software and the Gravity logo are trademarks of Gravity Software LLC. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Valerie Silvani, VP of Sales and Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Direct Line: (248) 385-3722

SOURCE Gravity Software