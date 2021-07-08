Gravity Software Recognized by G2 as High Performer in Summer 2021 Grid Report for Accounting Software

DETROIT, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a business accounting software provider, has announced its position as a 'High Performer' on the G2 Crowd 2021 Summer Grid® Report for Accounting Software. In addition to this recognition, Gravity has also been named a G2 'High Performer in the Small Business Accounting Software category.

Gravity is a trusted leader in cloud accounting software used by growing businesses to track and manage financial data throughout their entire organization. Built with the needs of small and medium businesses in mind, Gravity provides expansive capabilities that enable growth by creating greater efficiencies and productivity. With features like multi-entity accounting capabilities, dimensional reporting and access to powerful business intelligence tools like Microsoft Power BI, Gravity offers businesses a better way to run their core operations.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site, leveraging client feedback to rank the best business software solutions. The Summer 2021 Grid Report is based on G2's unique algorithm, which calculates user satisfaction and market presence scores. The acknowledgement from G2 is based on product reviews from verified clients and data collected from online sources and social networks.

The key highlights of Gravity's customer feedback show:

94% of users rated Gravity 4 or 5 stars

users rated Gravity's ease of use a 9.0 out of 10

users rated quality of support a 9.5 out of 10

Kadidia Cooper, Controller at MyDocPlus, a healthcare company reviewed Gravity stating, "Where to start? Multiple companies with a single login, multiple budgets, cross-company reporting, cross-company posting, integrated billing, purchasing and inventory solutions, sophisticated reporting, many steps up from QuickBooks, but not as bulky, difficult or expensive as Sage Intacct / NetSuite / Microsoft Dynamics BC."

The distinction from G2 adds to the momentum that Gravity has experienced this year. Recently, Gravity was named as a top accounting solution provider in CFO Tech Outlook's July 2021 edition and also earned a position as High Performer in the Spring and Winter 2021 G2 Accounting Software Grid Reports.

"It is an honor to have earned a spot in the G2 quadrant and earned two high performer badges. This recognition solidifies our position in the market and competitive accounting landscape. We are also thrilled to receive such positive user feedback. We continuously place our clients first, learning from their needs to drive the future development of Gravity Software. We appreciate our clients and partners that have consistently placed their trust in Gravity," said John Silvani, President, Gravity Software. "

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud based accounting software for small to mid-market businesses looking to replace their entry-level or legacy application. Gravity has robust capabilities like bank book management, multi-entity accounting, multi-location inventory, purchasing automation and much more, but without the expensive cost of larger cloud ERP software. Written exclusively on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Dynamics 365), Gravity can automate your accounting operations to ultimately drive better financial performance and increase efficiency for your business. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business. To support its mission to become "the place for software," the company has raised $100M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. Founded in Chicago, the company now operates globally with offices in San Francisco, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.

