Gravyty Announces Marijana Radić Boone as Director of Data Solutions and Implementation

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good, today announced Marijana Radić Boone has joined the company as Director of Data Solutions and Implementation. She joins Gravyty after decades in the nonprofit sector to spearhead the company's customer implementation and data initiatives.

Marijana comes to Gravyty with almost 20 years of experience across advancement services and nonprofit technology management. These experiences include prominent nonprofit organizations and technology companies such as Blackbaud, Coastal Community Foundation, Oregon Health & Sciences University Foundation, Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation, Fusion Labs, and College of Charleston – where she was a Gravyty customer. Building on her extensive career in technology and advancement services, Marijana will focus on building and executing data solutions for Gravyty's customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marijana to Gravyty at such an exciting time of growth. As we continue to empower nonprofit organizations to transform and scale fundraising with our AI solutions, we are relentlessly committed to advancing our customers' success," said Adam Martel, co-founder and CEO, Gravyty. "Marijana joins Gravyty's amazing team of advancement professionals who are committed to helping our mission-driven partners change the world for the better."

"I've had the pleasure of working with the Gravyty team in the past as an advancement leader and customer. I understand first-hand that my professional mission to use technology in ways that empower nonprofits to achieve their greater mission aligns with Gravyty's transformative AI solutions," said Marijana. "I believe that technology, paired with good people and good business processes, can exponentially propel missions forward. I'm excited to join Adam, Rich, and the team to define the future of fundraising."

Marijana resides in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband and two children. Aside from her professional life, she volunteers her time with the Charleston Parks Conservancy to build and maintain Charleston's green spaces as well as the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Council, where she focuses on education and enforcement efforts to help increase cyclist and pedestrian safety.

Gravyty is the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good. We exist so the nonprofit sector can transform what's possible through philanthropy. Our AI platform focuses on fundraiser efficiency and donor data security. Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes that get in the way of fundraisers doing the work they love -- developing and cultivating relationships with donors. By empowering fundraisers to efficiently personalize outreach, build new relationships faster, steward and deepen existing relationships, and keep donor data safe, customers expand workforces without making new hires and increase giving revenue. Visit www.gravyty.com.

