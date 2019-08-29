GRAX Releases the Immutable Ledger Powered by Blockchain

100% ownership of all data

Unlimited data versioning

Customer defined retention policies

Chain of custody preserved and protected

Customer-owned ledger

Choose your storage on Amazon AWS, Google GCP, or Microsoft Azure

HIPAA, HIPAA-HITECH, GDPR, WORM, FIPS, FISMA, FedRamp/NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS compliant

The GRAX Immutable Ledger now guarantees a customer can audit, analyze and report on a complete chain of custody for any legal or governing body. GRAX customers own and define privacy, security, auditing and access controls of all versions of data within Salesforce.

If you are interested in learning more, request a free trial or demo. Contact sales@grax.io or ask your Salesforce Sales Representative for more information.

Learn More Now: https://www.grax.io/salesforce-time-machine-blockchain



About GRAX

GRAX simplifies how companies collect, analyze, and audit all versions of their data from leading SaaS platforms. GRAX is turning the tactical necessity of backup and archive into a strategic prism used to analyze, learn, and automate based on a customer-owned history. Currently used by the largest global companies in highly regulated industries to protect and preserve the chain of custody of data from leading SaaS platforms like Salesforce.com directly into the customer-owned PaaS of choice.

