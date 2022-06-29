Gray Capital Purchases 406-Unit Apartment Property, the Second Asset in 100M Multifamily Fund

Club Meridian is the second property within Gray Capital's $100 million multifamily investment fund, The Gray Fund. Tweet this

"Club Meridian is already a well-maintained property, and this solid foundation will allow us to dedicate our resources to those renovations and improvements that are most important to residents and the quality of the property itself," says Spencer Gray, President and CEO of Gray Capital.

George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, and Cameron Benz of the Indianapolis Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, with Gray Capital representing itself.

Club Meridian is the second property within Gray Capital's $100 million multifamily investment fund, The Gray Fund, ( http://gray.fund ) and follows the acquisition of Indianapolis apartment property Stonybrook Commons one month prior.

The acquisition of Club Meridian and Stonybrook Commons in 2022 adds to Gray Capital's $600+ million in assets under management and more than $1 billion in commercial real estate projects to date since its founding in 2015. For more information, please visit www.GrayCapitalLLC.com .

DISCLAIMER: This is not an offer to invest. Any investment offer will be made through a private placement memorandum.

