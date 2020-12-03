Graybar Announces Leadership Changes

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has announced several leadership changes to drive long-term growth and success.

David Bender has been named to the new position of Vice President - Business Performance effective January 2, 2021 . In this role, he will develop and implement strategic programs to drive growth, profitability and customer service excellence across Graybar's North American organization. Bender has 32 years with the company. He currently serves as District Vice President in Atlanta and as a member of Graybar's Board of Directors.



has been named to the new position of Vice President - Business Performance effective . In this role, he will develop and implement strategic programs to drive growth, profitability and customer service excellence across Graybar's North American organization. Bender has 32 years with the company. He currently serves as District Vice President in and as a member of Graybar's Board of Directors. Greg Hochheiser has been named District Vice President in the Atlanta District, a territory comprised of South Carolina , Alabama , Georgia , Mississippi and portions of Tennessee and Florida. Hochheiser is a 28-year veteran of Graybar who currently serves as District Vice President-Sales in the company's Dallas District.



has been named District Vice President in the District, a territory comprised of , , , and portions of and Florida. Hochheiser is a 28-year veteran of Graybar who currently serves as District Vice President-Sales in the company's District. Bill Hoyt has been named District Vice President - Sales for the Dallas District, which serves customers throughout Texas , Louisiana and portions of Oklahoma and New Mexico. Hoyt has nearly 30 years of industry experience. He joined Graybar in 2018 and is currently Vice President Strategic Accounts and Industrial. The appointments for Hochheiser and Hoyt are effective February 1, 2021 .

"Graybar is fortunate to have such a strong and experienced team of leaders to move our organization forward," said Dennis DeSousa, Graybar's Senior Vice President and General Manager. "David, Greg and Bill are proven leaders who constantly raise the bar on customer service, innovation and business results. We congratulate them on their new assignments and look forward to the positive impact they will continue to have on Graybar's business."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

http://www.Graybar.com

