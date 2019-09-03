Graybar Joins Arizona State University Center for Services Leadership

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced it has joined the prestigious Arizona State University Center for Services Leadership (CSL). This new endeavor helps underscore Graybar's commitment to service excellence and service innovation.

The globally recognized CSL strives to improve the business and academic understanding of the distinctive and growing role of services in organizations and with customers. The CSL provides an opportunity for member companies to research the latest in services leadership, as well as participate in extensive information sharing across a wide spectrum of industries. This new relationship aligns Graybar with a long list of service-oriented companies that are already members of the CSL, such as FedEx, Boeing, Mayo Clinic and Lowe's.

"We are excited to join this network of leading companies dedicated to service excellence in their respective industries," said Graybar Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Clifford. "Over the course of our history, Graybar has achieved success by embracing change and innovating in the way we serve our customers. We believe this relationship with the CSL will amplify the spirit of innovation and service excellence that has been at the core of our business for the past 150 years."

The CSL was established in 1985 to pioneer the study of services when business schools were focusing primarily on products and manufacturing enterprises. By filling this void, the CSL has established itself as globally recognized authority and resource in the field. Highly successful companies and top academics turn to the CSL to understand how to compete strategically through both profitable services and through the use of customer service as a source of distinction. For more information about the CSL, please go to http://wpcarey.asu.edu/csl.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

