Graybar Named Top Workplace in South Carolina

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has been named a Top Workplace in the state of South Carolina by Integrated Media Publishing.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a top workplace in South Carolina," said David Bender, Atlanta District Vice President. "Graybar is celebrating 150 years in business this year and has been an employee-owned company for 90 years. We pride ourselves on creating an environment where our people can grow and thrive in their workplace and community."

The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading research and consulting firm. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

In March, Graybar was named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for the sixth consecutive year. In January, Fortune listed Graybar as one of their "World's Most Admired Companies."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 289 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

