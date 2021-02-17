Graybar Names Andrew Ipson Vice President - Strategic Accounts

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Andrew C. Ipson has been named Vice President - Strategic Accounts, effective April 1, 2021.

Ipson has nearly 22 years of industry experience. He currently serves as Director, Electrical Sales in Graybar's Southwest District, with responsibility for growth throughout the state of California. Ipson started his career in 1999 with Consolidated Electrical Distributors and has advanced through several leadership roles with Graybar since joining the company in 2008.

"We congratulate Andy on his promotion," said Graybar's Senior Vice President - Sales, David G. Maxwell. "Andy is highly respected for his leadership and his ability to achieve positive results for Graybar and our customers. I look forward to working with him to grow our business by providing exceptional service and bringing innovative solutions to our strategic account customers."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar