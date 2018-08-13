Graybar Names Jeff Wanner District Vice President in Phoenix

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Jeff Wanner has been named District Vice President for the company's Phoenix District effective September 23, 2018.

Jeff has more than 30 years of industry experience and currently serves as Graybar's Vice President-Industrial Sales. As District Vice President, Jeff will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Texas.

"We congratulate Jeff on his new assignment," said Regional Vice President, Dennis DeSousa. "Since joining Graybar in 2016, he has made significant contributions to our company's success. Jeff has extensive knowledge of the industry and a proven track record of leadership. I look forward to working with him to grow our business and deliver exceptional service for customers in this territory."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of nearly 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

