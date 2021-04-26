Graybar Reports Record First Quarter Results

ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported its highest first quarter net sales and net income in company history.

For the first three months of 2021, Graybar's net sales totaled $1.9 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $47.2 million, a 120.6 percent increase from the first quarter of 2020.

"I am very proud that we set a new first quarter record in net sales and net income," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "We achieved positive results because of the hard work of our employees and the investments we made in our business, both of which were helped by improving economic conditions. While we continue to deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we remain focused on creating an exceptional customer experience, driving accelerated growth and transforming the supply chain for the future."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 292 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

