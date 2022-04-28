Graybar Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards.

Issued by Energage, Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Work-Life Flexibility Award celebrates companies that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns. In addition, the Compensation & Benefits Award celebrates organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards, but also with appreciation for their work. These awards come on the heels of Graybar being named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the second consecutive year.

"Graybar takes pride in being a company where employees can build successful careers and enjoy a high quality of life," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "We are honored to receive these awards because they highlight the strength of our employee ownership culture, the importance of our people, and the way we prioritize our employees' long-term growth and wellbeing."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

