GrayMatter Acquires Premier Systems Integration Firm E-Merge Systems, Expands Water and Manufacturing Industry Expertise

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter is acquiring Richmond, Va.-based E-Merge Systems to meet rising demand for Industrial Intelligence solutions that optimize efficiency and quality in manufacturing, food & beverage, water/wastewater, energy and other industries across North America.

"Industrial companies in 2021 are prioritizing projects that were once on the back burner to equip facilities with IoT devices, leverage predictive analytics and augment industrial cybersecurity," said GrayMatter Co-Founder and CEO James Gillespie. "The addition of E-Merge's capabilities gives us a more complete solution stack from instrumentation, control, industrial networking and supervisory control, all the way up to analytics and other data solutions. We're also excited about adding an offshore engineering capability and an increased mid-Atlantic presence to our team."

"Our clients are telling us they want to better prepare their remote, industrial workforces to control costs and production as we move closer to a post-pandemic world."

Based near Pittsburgh, GrayMatter leverages Advanced Industrial Analytics, Industrial Cybersecurity, Brilliant Operations and other as-a-service solutions to help companies transform their operations and empower their people.

E-Merge will add experienced engineers to GrayMatter's workforce and a portfolio of impressive industrial clients such as DuPont, Refresco, Air Liquide, W.L. Gore, and AstraZeneca. Municipal clients include NYC DEP, AlexRenew, Prince William County, Loudoun County, Henrico County, New Kent County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County, Spotsylvania County and the Virginia cities of Norfolk, Suffolk and Richmond, among others.

Clients in the water & wastewater and manufacturing industries have recognized the expertise at E-Merge since its founding in 1997. Joining with E-Merge's team advances GrayMatter's ability to meet customer demand for end-to-end operational visibility. That means putting powerful, relevant data from the sensor level to the cloud into the hands of decision makers.

E-Merge co-founders Inderdeep Huja and Thomas Lamb will take on key leadership roles under the agreement. In addition to offices in Richmond, Virginia Beach and Fredericksburg in Virginia, E-Merge has offices in Savage, Md. and Newark, Del.

"We're excited to partner with GrayMatter because it means our combined team has the experience to take on any challenge in the Industrial Intelligence and Automation space and the ability to deliver solutions for clients from concept to implementation," Huja said.

For the fifth consecutive year in 2020 GrayMatter earned a spot on Inc Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies.

This is GrayMatter's second acquisition in less than three years. In March 2018, GrayMatter acquired Colorado-based TMMI, Inc. A partnership in late 2017 with Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has accelerated GrayMatter's ability to expand rapidly.

GrayMatter is a technology consulting company that curates and implements digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for industrial companies and organizations. To arrange an interview, contact us.

