GrayMatter's empowerGUARD Supercharges Cybersecurity at Network Edge

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Few expect to find inspiration while peering into a computer network server closet overcrowded with proprietary, single-purpose devices.

But that's what sparked GrayMatter Cybersecurity Solutions experts Scott Christensen and Tom Walker to develop empowerGUARD — a new, all-in-one cybersecurity appliance from GrayMatter.

empowerGUARD combines the power of multiple cybersecurity solutions into a single, pre-validated installation operating at the network edge.

"It really lines up with our mission of helping operational technology professionals eliminate network vulnerabilities, guard against active threats and control any virtualized program they want at the edge," said GrayMatter Cybersecurity Lead Scott Christensen.

The features of GrayMatter's empowerGUARD break down into offensive and defensive capabilities.

Offense

Scalable, tested cybersecurity that learns as it scans IoT and Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) networks to detect threats and alert the right people, in the right place at the right time

Defense

Deploys micro-segmentation, encryption and asset cloaking to provide control and reduce attack surfaces

Current use cases for empowerGUARD include:

Protecting a multi-campus university's Building Automation & Control Network, which provides smart building analytics and controls;

Operating energy management and metering tools that a major energy producer uses to improve efficiency;

Enabling remote monitoring and control at a natural gas company's production substations

For more information, visit: graymattersystems.com/cyber-security-for-operational-technology/

GrayMatter is a technology consulting company that curates and implements digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for industrial companies in the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact us.

