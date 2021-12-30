Grayscale Ethereum Trust Institutional Investment Profile 2021 Q3: Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Report

Dec 30, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Cryptocurrency Fund: Institutional Investment 2021 Q3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Investor interest in Ether and other cryptocurrencies surged in 2021. Ether is the cryptocurrency for Ethereum.
This report looks at institutional investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). In general, institutional investors do not hold Ether directly, but invest indirectly through trusts and funds. Grayscale Ethereum Trust is a popular cryptocurrency fund through which investors gain exposure to Ether. Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust and other funds is an important measure of institutional interest and confidence in Ether and other cryptocurrencies.
Institutional investors are companies that invest money, either for themselves or on behalf of their clients. Institutional investors include investment banks, commercial banks, hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies. Through the funds they control, institutional interest can exert a strong influence on market prices.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)
- What is Cryptocurrency?
- Varieties of Cryptocurrency
- Cryptocurrency Exchanges
- 2021 Infrastructure Bill and Cryptocurrency
- Institutional Investors
- Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management
- Where does the data come from?
- Institutional Investment
- Graph. Price of Bitcoin
- Graph. Price of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)
- Graph. Holdings by Value
- Graph. Shares Held
- Graph. Number of Institutions
- Graph. New and Closed Positions
- Graph. Increased and Decreased Positions
- Graph. Concentration of Ownership
- Graph. Turnover Ratio
- Table. Current Holdings
- Table. New Positions
- Table. Closed Positions
- Table. Increased Continuing Positions
- Table. Decreased Continuing Positions
- Call Options
- Put Options
- Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Reports
- About Institutional Intelligence Reports
Companies Mentioned
- Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)
- ARK Investment Management
