Grayshift Expands Global Presence with New Asia-Pacific Office in Japan

"Our GrayKey technology is rapidly emerging as a critical solution for digital forensics in this region. Japan is the logical place to open our APJ office and enables us to easily support current customers while expanding into other Asia markets. Moreover, we are thrilled to have Jankang's expertise to lead us to the next phase of growth," said David Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of Grayshift.

"Grayshift's strong international growth is a direct result of its innovation and integrity in digital forensics," added Tao. "I am excited to lead the growth in the APJ region and to help our law enforcement partners better serve and protect their communities."

For more information please visit the Grayshift website and the new Japan site.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across 30 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

