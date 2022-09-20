Grazitti Interactive to Host Community (re)Focus, 2022- A Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider and innovation leader, is all set to host the 3rd edition of its virtual conference 'Community (re)Focus, 2022', on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:00 AM PST. After the grand success of Community (re)Focus, 2021, this year's summit will witness conversations on reigniting engagement in the new era of online communities.

"At Grazitti's flagship event - Community (re)Focus, 2022, we'll be exploring the future of online communities, especially Communities 3.0, a subset of Web 3.0 - that is about making more intelligent and secure processes for faster and more efficient online activity. With the surge of digital currencies and technologies, 'Web 3.0' has become a common term thrown into community conversations.

And so, our aim is to bring together community cognoscenti from across the globe, to discuss how community professionals can succeed in the next phase of digital advancement.

"We're looking forward to thought-provoking sessions with topics that vary from NFT, digital communities, AI, and more," says Ankush Jasuja, Senior Manager, Marketing, Grazitti Interactive.

"It's a digital-first world. And to gain a competitive edge in this constantly evolving space, organizations must make strategic business investments that keep their processes in perfect alignment. That's where dynamic online communities come into the picture.", says Gurpreet J. Singh, Assistant Marketing Manager, Grazitti Interactive. "The conference will feature community leaders who will share exclusive insights on creating robust online communities through exciting panel discussions, keynote sessions, Q&As, and a lot more.", he added.

You can register for Community (re)Focus, 2022 here .

About Community (re)Focus, 2022

Grazitti's flagship virtual conference, Community (re)Focus, is all about conversations on redefining the community landscape with communities 3.0. The conference will witness community leaders from around the world to share their expert take and insights on reshaping the community landscape with cutting-edge, advanced online communities.

About Grazitti Interactive®

Grazitti Interactive is a global innovation leader that designs, deploys, and delivers digital engines. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in India, its team has extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing dynamic communities, enabling digital marketing, and driving data-driven decision support. Working in various industries, its 1000+ clients come in all sizes, from businesses on the cusp of growth to Fortune 500s across Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and more.

Contacts

Ankush Jasuja

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

Gurpreet J. Singh

Assistant Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

