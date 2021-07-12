Grazitti Interactive's SearchUnify Cited as a Strong Performer Among Cognitive Search Platforms in Latest Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive, was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its recent report 'The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search Q3 2021'.

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates the top cognitive search vendors across 26 comprehensive criteria to help digital business professionals choose the right provider for their needs. SearchUnify is a Strong Performer.

SearchUnify received the highest possible score in four total criteria in the report: analytics, applications, search, and usability.

Access the full report here.

"We're all agog to be recognized as a strong performer. We've always strived to make digital experiences seamless and relevant. We believe receiving the highest possible scores in the usability, search, applications, and analytics criteria is a terrific validation of our vision. We're confident that things are only going to get more exciting from here," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify.

"It means we're not going to rest on our laurels. In fact, we're more pumped than ever to amplify the cognitive bang that SearchUnify offers," Vishal added.

"SearchUnify's sweet spot is for enterprises that wish to quickly implement cognitive search for any number of digital experiences while having easy-to-use tools to customize and tune the results. SearchUnify has prebuilt data connectors to numerous cloud-based data sources that make it easy to combine data from commonly used SaaS apps, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Jira, WordPress, and Khoros," the report notes.

"We're proud of our growth over the past years and look forward to continually innovating our platform by leveraging current and emerging technologies to streamline support workflows and simplify self-service. On top of that, in our view, recognitions like The Forrester Wave™ are a strong testament to our long-term strategy and strengthen our position on the cognitive map," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive.

SearchUnify was envisaged as a best-of-breed platform to eliminate tech silos and tame the ever-growing data beast in companies for exceptional digital experiences in real-time. The platform will continue to push the envelope to realize that objective.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbots, Agent Helper, Community Helper, KCS Enabler, and Escalation Predictor – all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

