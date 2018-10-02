Grease Beast Products are Live and Selling Well on HomeDepot.com

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura Naturals Inc. (OTC-PINK:PNAT) ("Pura" or the "Company"), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that the Grease Beast products have gone live on HomeDepot.com

Robert Doherty, C.E.O, states, "We have been live on HomeDepot.com for only a few days, and orders are flowing. This is a solid moment for Pura Naturals. Given the talent we have brought into the Company and the breadth of the achievements thus far, we expect a very strong 2019 for the Grease Beast product line."

Jim Breech, V.P. of Sales, remarks, "It has been well worth the additional time spent to get the Grease Beast products ready and launched on HomeDepot.com. Sales are already strong despite having been live for such a short period of time. This milestone is one of many in our pipeline."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at Home Depot, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

