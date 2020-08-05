Great American Outdoors Act Signed into Law by the President

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Shafroth, President and CEO of the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner to the National Park Service, made the following statement following the ceremony where President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law:

"Today we celebrate a watershed moment in the conservation community.

Enactment of the Great American Outdoors Act affirms our shared commitment to caring for America's national parks and public lands. Tackling our parks' longoverdue maintenance needs will ensure they are safe and accessible for all, offering inspiration for generations to come.



The National Park Foundation is grateful for the bipartisan action that made success possible and looks forward to working with Congress and the Administration to support the National Park Service and its partners to preserve America's special places, while offering a world class visitor experience.

Federal funding directed to national parks by the Great American Outdoors Act will ease a tremendous burden on the National Park System, and it positions the National Park Foundation and a growing community of national park champions to better leverage resources, expertise and innovation to respond to future needs and opportunities to protect our parks and connect people to them.

In addition to addressing national park infrastructure, the Great American Outdoors Act enshrines our nation's conservation legacy through permanent, mandatory funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This hallmark program will conserve precious lands in national parks as well as boost access to close-to-home recreation opportunities in communities throughout the United States.

Enactment of the Great American Outdoors Act is a truly historic triumph for our national parks and all who cherish them. The National Park Foundation commends all national park and public lands supporters who have worked to ensure our public lands thrive in the future."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

